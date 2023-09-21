A Davenport man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison after he was found with a stolen handgun as a felon.

An email from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Jonathan Lee Sutton, 40, was sentenced on September 20 to 71 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a felon. According to public court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, witnesses identified Sutton as the shooter after a shots fired incident in June 2022. Officers identified a vehicle associated with Sutton and, after a search, recovered a stolen, .22 caliber handgun. Sutton had previously been convicted in federal court of conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, which is a felony. This conviction bars him from possessing a firearm.

After his prison term, Sutton must serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the case was investigated by the Johnson County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program combining all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and make neighborhoods safer.