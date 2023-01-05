On Jan. 4, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Davenport man of being a felon in possession of a firearm related to his involvement in a Jan. 29, 2022, shooting in the area of 13th Street and Washington Street in Davenport.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Leonard Fisher, age 32, was involved in a shooting around 13th Street and Washington Street during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, according to a Thursday release from the U.S. Justice Department. Evidence at trial showed that an altercation started inside the Thunderguard Club,

then located at 1314 Washington Street, spilled out onto Washington Street, and resulted in

numerous shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two separate sets of shell casings, and a firearm next to a pool of blood. Fisher’s DNA matched the pool of blood next to the gun, and he was identified as being one of the shooters via surveillance video, the release said.

The other shooter, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, of Clinton, was federally charged with being a

felon in possession of ammunition, as the gun he used was never recovered. Angel pled guilty and is set for sentencing in federal court on Jan. 24, 2023. Fisher’s sentencing date has not yet been set.

Both men face up to 10 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal court system.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This

case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of

Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

In May 2021, the Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.