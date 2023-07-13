A Scott County jury on Thursday unanimously convicted a 40-year-old Davenport man in the death of a motorcyclist in 2022, according to Scott County Court records.

Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the trial of Octavius Sallis. On Thursday, the jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty on charges of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence and operating while under the influence, court records say.

Octavius Sallis (Scott County Jail)

The incident in 2022

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. May 19, Davenport Police responded to the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street for a vehicle crash, police allege in arrest affidavits.

Sallis was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey when he failed to yield the right of way on a left hand turn to a motorcyclist. This was determined by defendant statements and video footage. The other motorist succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash, police allege.

The motorcyclist later was identified as 56-year-old Davenport resident Michael Vickers, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

After the crash, Sallis “was uneasy on his feet and had slow movement.” He showed multiple signs of impairment from sobriety tests, police allege in affidavits.

Additionally affidavits say “There was the presence of amphetamines, cocaine metabolite, and marijuana metabolites in the defendant’s urine.” (Metabolites are indicators that a person used the “parent” drug of that metabolite. A drug metabolite is a byproduct of the body breaking down, or “metabolizing,” a drug into a different substance.)

The defendant’s vehicle was searched and 5.75 grams of marijuana were located in the back seat/trunk area along with a black digital scale with marijuana residue on it in the center console. Two Tramadol pills were located in the driver’s side door of the vehicle tested. (Tramadol is a synthetic opioid used to reduce pain.)

Sallis is being held in Scott County Jail until his sentencing hearing set for Sept. 22 in Scott County Court.