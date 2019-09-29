Davenport man dies from motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist is dead after he appeared to have lost control on an “S curve.”

The man has been identified by the Scott County’s Sheriff Office as 60-year-old Jeffery Garland Plies of Davenport.

It happened around 7:04 p.m. Saturday in the 23500 block of 115th Avenue in Scott County, about three miles south of Donahue, Iowa.

The driver didn’t appear to be wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team is investigating the accident.

