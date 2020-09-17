Davenport man faces arson charge after setting garage on fire

Brenden Peter Crevoiserat, 23, of Davenport faces a charge of second-degree arson after he admitted setting fire to a garage.

The arrest affidavit says Davenport police and fire crews responded to 1315 Brown St., for a garage fire shortly after 7 p.m. Sept. 8. Crevoiserat admitted he set fire to the structure, causing more than $750 in damage.

In a post-Miranda statement, Crevoiserat said he started the fire.

Second-degree arson is a Class C felony that carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $13,660.

Crevoiserat’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 25. He is being held in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.