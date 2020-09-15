Davenport man faces charges after shooting incident earlier this year near Vander Veer Park

A Davenport man is being held on $40,000 total cash-only bond after a shooting incident earlier this year near Vander Veer Park.

Gabriel Jackson Juras, 24, faces felony charges of trafficking stolen weapons and going armed with intent, as well as two charges of carrying weapons, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while displaying a weapon, all misdemeanors.

Here’s what happened, according to a Scott County arrest affidavit:

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. April 29, Davenport police were dispatched to the Vander Veer Park area for a report of gunfire. The driver of a vehicle said a someone shot at him from a silver-colored car.

Police say Juras was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle, and that he intentionally fired a handgun at the other person “with the intent to injure or provoke fear” while he drove his car in the area of 35th and Harrison streets.

He fired at the other person at least three more times in the area of West Central Park and Ripley Street.

The other person’s vehicle was shot at least twice while he was driving.

Additionally, Juras “knowingly went armed with a loaded firearm, on or about his person within the city limits with no lawful authority to do so. “

An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 7 for his arrest.

He is scheduled to appear at an arraignment at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 in Scott County Court.