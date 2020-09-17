Davenport man faces felony charge after being discovered in park with stolen gun

A Davenport man faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen weapons after police saw him last month in a Davenport park with a loaded gun.

Ray Devon Watkins, 25, was being held Wednesday in Scott County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

Here’s what happened, according to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police stopped Watkins in a black Ford Fusion about 10 p.m. Aug. 17 in reference to park hours at Lookout Park, 1400 Clay St., Davenport.

Watkins was in the park after hours. Police saw marijuana on his lap while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.

While they conducted a “probable-cause” search, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat. A dispatcher said the gun was reported stolen by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sept. 10, 2019.

After a search warrant was completed on Watkins’ phone, police found several pictures with the firearm in his possession. They also found a video on the phone with the firearm on the defendant’s lap from 12 minutes before officers made contact with him.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 25 in Scott County Court.