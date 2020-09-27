Davenport man faces felony charge after being spotted with stolen gun at convenience store

A Davenport man was held Saturday in Scott County Jail after he was spotted Friday with a stolen gun at a convenience store.

Dominic Duke Sr., 28, faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm as well as two charges of third-degree burglary. His total secured bond was $7,000 late Saturday.
According to the arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded shortly before 7 p.m. Friday to a complaint of a person with a firearm at Casey’s General Store, 3700 W. Locust St.

Duke had a Glock in a black holster in his left jacket pocket. The pistol was confirmed stolen out of Kewanee, Ill.

Duke has a felony conviction from 2019 in Whiteside County. He is scheduled for an arraignment at 11 a.m. Oct. 15.

