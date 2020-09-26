Davenport man faces felony charge after stabbing bedroom door during argument

A Davenport man was held in Scott County Jail to face a felony charge of domestic abuse with a weapon after an incident early Saturday.

Thomas Ruchotzke, 40, was held Saturday on a $2,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Shortly after 2 a.m., Davenport police responded to the 1900 block of West 40th Street after a report of a disturbance and a man with a knife.

Ruchotzke armed himself with a kitchen knife during a verbal argument.

Another person hid in a bedroom to call 911 while Ruchotzke repeatedly stabbed the bedroom door while trying to force the door open.

Officers removed three kitchen knives and a pair of scissors lodged in the bedroom door.

Ruchotzke admitted having the knife and stabbing the door the other person was hiding behind.

The other person declined medical assistance and requested a protection/no-contact order.

Ruchotzke’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Scott County Court.