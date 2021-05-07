Davenport man faces felony theft charge after police find stolen car with bullet holes

A 24-year-old Davenport man police say was driving a stolen car after a gunfire incident last year has been released on bond from Scott County Jail.

Kylea Cartwright Jr., who was arrested Wednesday on a warrant, faces a felony charge of first-degree theft.

About 5:45 p.m. June 22, 2020, Davenport Police responded to the area of West Kimberly Road and Division Street for a report of gunfire.

Related Local 4 News stories UPDATE: Davenport Police release details of West Kimberly Road shooting

People in two vehicles reportedly were shooting at each other, an arrest affidavit says.

Cartwright was driving a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, which was found abandoned in the 1500 block of West Pleasant Street, Davenport, shortly after the gunfire. The SUV, found to be stolen out of Moline, had at least four bullet holes from the incident.

Forensics technicians found fingerprints belonging to Cartwright on the interior back-passenger door handle, the affidavit says. Detectives contacted the victim of the theft and found the vehicle was an Enterprise rental car.

The victim confirmed no other adults were in the SUV when he had it.

Enterprise confirmed that interior door handles are cleaned between each renter, which shows Cartwright was in possession of the car after it was reported stolen, police say in the affidavit.

Cartwright is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court May 14 and 18.