Davenport man faces robbery charge after April incident

An 18-year-old Davenport man has been released under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services after police name him as a suspect in an armed robbery earlier this year.

DeShawn Davis was arrested on a warrant and charged with first-degree robbery after police say he was involved in an incident shortly after 2 a.m. April 17.

Officers responded to the area of the 100 block of North Elmwood Avenue, Davenport, for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say Davis physically assaulted a victim and also threatened him by displaying a gun.

During the assault, Davis took the victim’s car keys and left the scene with the vehicle, police say in an arrest affidavit.

Further proceedings in Scott County Court are scheduled for July 22.

The penalty for first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, is up to 25 years in prison.