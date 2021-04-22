Davenport man gets 10 years in prison on drug charge

On Wednesday, United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Larry Dean Weir, 40, of Davenport, to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Weir was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to the Department of Justice, in September of 2019, police, who were investigating a suspicious vehicle they believed belonged to Weir, tracked him to a Bettendorf hotel.

After getting a warrant, officers searched Weir’s room and found 111.3 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale underneath a mattress.

A female friend of Weir’s admitted getting methamphetamine from him earlier in the day.

Weir admitted having the drugs and his intent to distribute some or all of it to others.

The case was investigated by the Bettendorf Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.