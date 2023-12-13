A Davenport man was sentenced Dec. 12, 2023 to 15 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, Jay Eugene Dietz, 35, received and possessed child sexual abuse material on his cell phone while he was housed at the Residential Reentry Center in Davenport, according to a Justice Department release. At the time of this offense, Dietz was serving a sentence of imprisonment for a prior federal conviction for receiving child sexual abuse material.

Jay Dietz (Iowa Sex Offender Registry)

After completing his term of imprisonment, Dietz will be required to serve ten years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.