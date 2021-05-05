Davenport man held in Burlington on sex-abuse charges accused of having jail contraband

A Davenport man held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center to face sex-abuse charges now faces another felony charge: Having contraband in the jail in Burlington, Iowa.

On Tuesday, a deputy with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Des Moines County Correctional Center for an inmate having possession of contraband, a news release says. Correctional officers said they found a bolt and a pointed weapon in the cell of Raymond Lee Edwards Jr., 48, of Davenport.

After investigating the incident, Edwards was charged with possessing contraband in a correctional facility, a class C felony.

Edwards also faces two counts of second-degree sexual abuse that stem from 2018-2019.

The prior incidents

On March 8, 2021, a Des Moines County deputy assigned as a Mediapolis School Resource Officer reported a sexual assault, an arrest affidavit says.

A girl reported that between the years of 2018 and 2019 Edwards, who is related to her, had touched her inappropriately at a residence in Des Moines County when she was 10 and 11.

In an interview, the girl described the incidents and said Edwards told her “not to tell” and “I’ll give you $10 if we can have a little bit more time.”

Edwards, who later was arrested by Davenport Police, is scheduled to appear Monday at an arraignment in Des Moines County Court.