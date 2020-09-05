Davenport man held on drug, child-endangerment charges

A Davenport man was being held Saturday on $35,000 bond in Scott County Jail to face drug and child-endangerment charges after deputies found drugs accessible to children.

Zamond Zantrez Harper, 34, of Davenport, faces three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment and felony charges of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, as well as two charges of possession with intent to deliver.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

At 6 a.m. Friday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit conducted a search warrant at 2110 Mount St., Davenport. They found Ecstasy pills, and 14 grams of marijuana in a glass jar on the living-room coffee table. They also found methamphetamine and a digital scale.

The marijuana was “easily accessible” to the three children in the home.

Harper’s preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 15 in Scott County Court.