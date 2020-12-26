Davenport man hosts toy giveaway for 5 families on ‘Pay It Forward’ FB groups

A Davenport man used social media to pay it forward this christmas and hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Brian Geerts is a member of many QC Pay it Forward Facebook groups. He hosted a Christmas gift giveaway for five local families.

“The magic of social media is word spreads a lot quicker, and people are able to be helped quicker in that respect,” Geerts said.

And helping others is what Brian Geertz from Davenport strives to do. The accountant and self-proclaimed number guy asked people to comment their favorite number for an entry, and tell a story about why they chose the number.

Contest winner Shal Winter picked the number 313 for a special reason.

“I have been away from my abuser for three years. And we left on Friday the 13th, and it was after 13 years of being with him,” she said.

The single mother said the act of kindness meant so much to her and her family. She was excited to give her kids the gifts they received, which put smiles on their faces.

“That’s what life’s about. If you’re able to help somebody out, help somebody out,” Geerts said.

Geerts said he doesn’t keep track of how many people he’s helped through his numerous giveaways since joining the various Facebook groups 5 years ago, but says he plans to continue paying it forward.

“My choice is to help the people I can as long as I’m able to. There might be a day where I’m not able to. But I know tomorrow things could change, and I might need somebody’s help. And hopefully there would be somebody out there to help me,” he said.

He said he never does giveaways for recognition, but wants people who have the means to help others who maybe have not in the past to step up.