Davenport man in custody, charged with murder

Notice: This story has been edited to include the suspects relationship to the victim.

On Thursday at approximately 4:45am, Davenport Police responded to a 911 call at 620 West 63rd Street.

When police arrived they found an unresponsive female in apartment #2. She was pronounced dead by the responding Davenport Fire Department.

The victim has been identified as Victoria Watson, 59, of Davenport. She lived in the apartment.

After an investigation, McKinsley Watson, 36, of Davenport was charged with first degree murder. He is the victim’s son and they lived together in the apartment. Police say the physical assault that caused her death was premeditated.

Watson is currently in custody at the Scott County Jail.

No other information is available at this time.

