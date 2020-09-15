Davenport man jailed after breaking Wells Fargo Bank windows

A Davenport man was held late Monday in Scott County Jail after he broke windows Sunday in a Davenport bank.

Arnordo Corderrel Turn er, 32, faces a felony charge of first-degree criminal mischief.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded about 6:15 p.m. Sunday to a disturbance at the Wells Fargo Bank, 1618 N. Main St.

Police saw Turner walking away from the scene in the 1500 block of North Main Street. He made “excited utterances” to officers, saying he had broken several windows out at the bank because he was “frustrated with the justice system in general.”

Officers found extensive exterior window damage to the bank, as well as some minor interior damage, for a total of more than $10,000 in damage.

Turner was being held late Monday on a $10,000 secured bond. Court proceedings are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Scott County Court.