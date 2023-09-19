A Davenport man was killed in what police call a “tragic incident” early Tuesday on East Front Street in Buffalo, according to a Buffalo Police news release.

Buffalo Police, Buffalo Firefighters and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 700 block of East Front Street in Buffalo shortly before 9 a.m. after a report of a man who had been struck by a truck.

The victim, Gerald Boldt, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found trapped under the rear wheel of a tandem dump truck, the release says.

“The Iowa State Police are investigating this tragic incident,” the release says.

Other agencies that assisted were the Blue Grass Police Department, Iowa Vehicle Enforcement, and Medic Emergency Services.