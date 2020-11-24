Davenport man missing in Jones County; officials seek help

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office in Anamosa, Iowa, asks for help from the public to find a missing or endangered man from Davenport.

Justin Chambers, 39, was last seen Wednesday Nov. 18. He is white, 5′ 7″ with brown eyes, brown hair and brown bears.

He had been staying at the Wildwood Acres Association campground, just Northwest of Canton, Iowa.

Chambers has been entered as missing or endangered by his family.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who has information about, or has seen, Chambers since Thursday, Nov. 19, to call the sheriff’s office at 319-462-4371, extension 2.

The sheriff’s office also asks those with a hunting blind, hunting cabin or game/trail camera in the Canton area to check those an report any unusual activity.