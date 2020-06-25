Davenport man on “Worst Cooks in America”

A man in Davenport showed off how bad a chef he is on national TV.

Yo Phelps is on the Food Network’s worst cooks in America, where he got to learn how to cook from celebrity chefs.

Phelps learned the ins and outs of flavor balancing and presentation. He says his fiancee got him on the show so they could spend time together in the kitchen.

“There’s definitely a sense of pride when you can put something on the table for your children,” Phelps said. “And you know it’s not gonna make them sick, no one’s going to the hospital, and they may actually get some nutrition out of it, and you didn’t have to go to a fast food restaurant and give them those kinds of fats and bad food to them.”

The first episode was Sunday, where Phelps was named the top performer on chef Alex Guarnaschelli’s team.