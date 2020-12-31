Davenport man ordered to serve over five years in prison for drug and weapon offenses

A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to more than 5 years in prison for drug and firearm offenses.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Curtis Lee Smith, 26, to 65

months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced Thursday.

Smith was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime

Victims’ Fund after his prison term.

On January 25, 2019, Davenport Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a person being held against her will in a room at the Quad City Inn. Officers found two people in the room, a woman and Smith.

Police obtained a search warrant for the motel room and found 128 grams of marijuana, a .380 caliber pistol, a .45 caliber pistol, and another .380 caliber pistol. Smith admitted to placing the marijuana and firearms in the ceiling near a vent.

Officers also found a digital scale, drug packaging materials, and $2,060 in United States currency in the room. Smith admitted possessing the marijuana in order to distribute it and using the firearms in the drug distribution.

This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.