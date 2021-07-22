Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

A 31-year old Davenport man has pleaded guilty to one count of insurance fraud – presenting false information, a Class D Felony, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

The investigation started back in April of 2018 and showed Dustin Jungvirt lied about the date and time of loss in a renter insurance claim to obtain benefits he would not otherwise have gotten.

Jungvirt will serve five years in prison. He will serve that consecutively with recent convictions on unrelated charges. He’s also ordered to pay court costs and a suspended $750 fine.

The incident

On Dec. 20, 2017, Travelers Indemnity Co. submitted a fraud referral to the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau.

Travelers alleges Jungvirt submitted false information when he made a renter’s insurance claim, an arrest affidavit says.

Jungvirt’s residence was burglarized on Dec. 11, 2017, but he didn’t have a renter’s insurance policy at the time. On Dec. 13, 2017, Jungvirt applied for and received a renter’s insurance policy through Travelers, with a policy inception date of 12:01 a.m. Dec. 13, 2017.

Shortly after 4 p.m. that same day, Jungvirt submitted a renter’s insurance claim to Travelers and made statements claiming the burglary occurred during the early-morning hours of Dec. 13, 2017, which was after the police inception date and time.

Davenport Police records show that Jungvirt reported that the burglary occurred on Dec. 11, not Dec. 13, as Jungvirt told Travelers, the affidavit says.

The arrest

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. May 29, officers responded to the 2100 block of Dixwell Street for a disturbance, and that Jungvirt had warrants for his arrest.

While officers stood outside the residence, they say Jungvirt jumped out of the rear of the house and climbed a fence.

Officers gave him four commands to stop running, but he kept going toward Pine Street until he fell and then was taken into custody, the affidavit says.

After officers asked his name several times, he did not answer, gave a name that wasn’t his, then finally gave his real name, police say.