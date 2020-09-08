Davenport man pleads to lesser charge in wife’s slaying

A Davenport man who has pleaded guilty to charges involving the death of his wife will be sentenced Oct. 16 in Scott County Court.

Casey Klemme, 39, originally faced a charge of second-degree murder in 2019. On Friday he pleaded guilty to a lesser felony charge of voluntary manslaughter, as well as a charge of domestic-abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injuries.

Here’s what happened on July 26, 2019, according to court documents:

Davenport police responded to a domestic disturbance shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the Klemme home on the 6900 block of Oak Street, where “…the Defendant was heard yelling that he was ‘choking’ the female victim.”

Officers saw Klemme’s wife, Tiffany, 39, lying on the floor.

An autopsy revealed internal injuries to Tiffany Klemme’s neck consistent with strangulation. She died because of blunt-force injuries to her head, according to the autopsy report.

Casey Klemme remains in Scott County Jail.

Local 4 will continue to update proceedings in this case.