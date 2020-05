A Davenport man is using social media to try to give people a helping hand.

Donovan Gustofson started the QC Hive Facebook group as a way to help crowdfund financial assistance to people who are missing out on work due to the coronavirus. The group has raised over $31,000 for people nominated for sponsorship since the start of the pandemic.

You can message Gustofson on Facebook here if you’re interested in nominating someone.