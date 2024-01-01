A 21-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court next week to face felony charges after police allege he rammed a Buick into an Iowa State Patrol squad car.

Christopher Blocker Jr. faces felony charges of assault on a person in certain occupations – use/display of a weapon and first-degree criminal mischief, court records show.

Christopher Blocker Jr. (Scott County Court)

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Iowa State Patrol conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Locust Street and Iowa Street in Davenport, according to arrest affidavits.

Blocker was driving a 2002 Buick Century, and had been seen driving the same car the previous night “as it fled from Bettendorf PD,” police allege in arrest affidavits.

Blocker had a valid warrant out of the City of Davenport, police allege in affidavits. “New warrants were being issued reference the eluding from Bettendorf PD,” affidavits show.

The Buick was headed west on Locust Street and approached the intersection with Iowa Street, where Blocker had a red light, police allege in affidavits. “As (Blocker) was coming to a stop at the intersection, a fully marked Iowa State Patrol car with its emergency lights activated pulled in front of the (Buick) to block it from going forward,” affidavits show.

When Blocker saw the squad car, police allege in affidavits “he accelerated forward into the squad car. The (Buick) attempted to back up from the collision but was blocked by (a) fully marked Bettendorf squad car.”

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Blocker admitted that he tried to flee because he did not have a driver’s license, police say in affidavits.

According to affidavits, the damage to the squad car is estimated to cost more than $10,000 to repair.

Blocker, who was released on bond from Scott County Jail, is set to appear Jan. 10 in Scott County Court for a preliminary hearing.