Davenport man resentenced to 90 months in prison

A Davenport man was resentenced to 90 months in prison Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum, United States Chief District Judge A. Jarvey sentenced 25-year-old Devonte Darnell Holston of Davenport to 90 months in prison after Holston pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 26, 2016, Holston possessed two handguns inside a vehicle in Davenport. When law enforcement attempted to identify him, Holston provided a false name and then ran from officers.

Holston was previously convicted of two Wisconsin felonies for burglary in 2012, which were punishable by imprisonment for more than one year.

On March 7, 2017, Holston pleaded guilty to count two of the two count indictment.

This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.