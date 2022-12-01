Rayontrez Demar Brown, 26, of Davenport, was sentenced on Nov. 30, 2022, to 41 months in prison for bank robbery. Brown was also ordered to pay $26,399 in restitution.

Following his imprisonment, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Justice Department release.

In January and February 2022, there were a series of bank robberies in Davenport. With the assistance of surveillance video and thorough investigative techniques, law enforcement identified Brown as the suspect. On Jan. 14, 2022, Brown entered a Great Southern Bank and

jumped over the counter, demanding that tellers give him all the money, the Thursday release said.

On Jan. 21, 2022, Brown entered the Family Credit Union on West Kimberly Road, jumped over the counter and demanded the tellers give him all the money. Finally, on Feb. 2, 2022, Brown robbed a third bank, the Family Credit Union on Rockingham Road, again demanding that tellers give him all the money.

In total, Brown stole $26,399. Law enforcement recovered $9,315 in Brown’s residence and on his person at the time of his arrest.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Davenport Police Department investigated the case.