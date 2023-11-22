A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the Quad Cities, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Mario Dominick Clark, 44, was sentenced to 86 months, or just over seven years, in federal prison on November 20 for his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, the release says.

According to court documents, in 2022, law enforcement learned Clark would travel to the Chicago area to buy cocaine and return to the Quad Cities to sell it. Law enforcement officers used a confidential informant on several occasions to buy cocaine from Clark. He was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois in 2014.

After his prison term, Clark will be required to serve six years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system, the news release says.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.