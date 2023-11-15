A man from Davenport has been sentenced on charges related to distributing methamphetamine and cocaine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Art Eugene Thomas, 35, was sentenced on November 9 to 27 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to court documents and evidence given at sentencing, law enforcement began an extensive investigation in November 2020 after a concerned citizen reported many people coming and going from Thomas’ residence. The citizen provided security footage. Thomas was believed to be selling methamphetamine and cocaine. Several witnesses were interviewed who said that Thomas carried a firearm.

At the sentencing, the court learned Thomas served as a manager or supervisor within the drug trafficking organization, based in part on his direct connection to an Arizona drug source. He was found to be responsible for approximately 37 pounds of ice methamphetamine, according to the release.

After his prison term is completed, Thomas must serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Davenport Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the United States Postal Inspection Service.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

This investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Click here for more information about the OCDETF Program.