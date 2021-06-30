Davenport man sentenced for firearm charges

On Tuesday, Brenton Mon’Shae Jones, 24, of Davenport, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 46 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, receipt and possession of a machinegun, and receipt and possession of an unregistered machinegun.

The sentence is to be served consecutively to a supervised release revocation sentence of 18 months given on the same day.

Jones was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In August 2020, Jones was found to be in possession of a Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol that had a switch affixed to it that converted the Glock pistol from semi-automatic to a functioning as a fully automatic machinegun.

Due to a prior felony convictions, Jones was prohibited from having a firearm.

Jones was on supervised release from a 2018 conviction of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin with intent to distribute at the time of the August 2020 infraction.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.