A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Colique Depree Brown, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday, October 25. Following his sentence, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. At about 4 a.m. on September 19, 2021, law enforcement officers observed two vehicles racing in Davenport. When a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle in which Brown was a passenger, the vehicle fled into Bettendorf and crashed in a residential neighborhood. Brown was one of four occupants in the vehicle and fled on foot, carrying a t-shirt. Brown ignored law enforcement’s orders, requiring an officer to tase him. As he was tased, the t-shirt flew out of his hands and landed in a nearby yard.

After officers took Brown to the Scott County Jail, he made a phone call and asked someone return to crash site and retrieve the handgun “before the sun come[s] up.” At about 6:30 a.m., a homeowner reported finding cocaine in their yard, which another occupant of the vehicle had discarded. When officers retrieved the cocaine, they found a handgun near where Brown had been tased. The handgun had been reported stolen. A review of surveillance video showed the t-shirt land on the ground and an object bounce out of it.

Brown pleaded guilty on May 2, 2022. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the Bettendorf Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol investigated the case