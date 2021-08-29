Davenport man sentenced for illegal possession of ammunition

A 23-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to serve two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

Christopher Michael Screechfield was sentenced by U. S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose on a charge of felon in possession of ammunition. Screechfield also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The sentence will be served consecutively to a supervised-release revocation sentence for a prior federal offense from 2017, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.

According to court documents, Screechfield was identified after officers responded to a Davenport residence after an incident in which Screechfield injured himself and was transported to a hospital. Further investigation from law enforcement revealed Screechfield was wanted by the U. S. Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

When officers took Screechfield into custody, he had three bullets in his possession. On April 20, 2021, Screechfield pleaded guilty to the charge.

Screechfield previously was convicted of possession of an unregistered firearm in March of 2018 and was sentenced to 42 months in prison with three years of supervised release to follow. Screechfield was placed on supervised release on Oct. 15, 2020. Because of the instant charge, his supervised release was revoked, and he was sentenced to serve 14 months in prison.

That term was ordered to be served consecutive to the 24-month term recently imposed. Acting U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.