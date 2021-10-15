Davenport man sentenced for possession of child pornography

A 21-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced for receipt and possession of child pornography.

Lamark Armond Combs, Jr., was sentenced on Thursday by U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 210 months in prison, or 17.5 years. Combs was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term and to pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Law enforcement identified Combs after the mother of a 15-year-old girl reported to the Davenport Police Department that Combs had requested her daughter send him a sexually explicit video of herself and the daughter had complied. At the time, Davenport Police had two open sexual-assault investigations of Combs, one relating to a 13-year-old girl and the other relating to a 15-year-old girl, the release says.

Through their investigation, law enforcement determined Combs engaged in a pattern of soliciting, enticing, and grooming minor girls on social media. He had the girls send him nude images and videos of themselves and sexually assaulted the girls, the release says.

In Combs’ electronic devices and accounts, law enforcement found seven images and 23 videos depicting child pornography, in addition to 50-100 images of sexually explicit images for which law enforcement officers were unable to determine whether minors were pictured.

Combs pleaded guilty to the offenses on June 9, 2021.

Acting U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative.

The initiative started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.