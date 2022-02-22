Justin Christopher Reed, age 33, of Davenport, was sentenced on Feb. 17, 2022, to 30 months in prison for Stealing Firearms from a Licensed Dealer.

Reed was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay restitution in the amount of $2,450, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S. Justice Department. Reed was also ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, Bettendorf Police were called to R&R Sports by the owner in response to a motion alarm. Damage was observed to the business and four guns were missing. The investigation led to the arrest of Reed and all four guns were recovered. On Oct. 8, 2021, Reed pleaded guilty to the charge.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.