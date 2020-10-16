Davenport man sentenced in connection with 2019 death of his wife

A Davenport man was sentenced Friday to serve time in prison Friday in connection with the strangulation and beating death of his wife in 2019.

Casey Klemme, 39, originally faced a charge of second-degree murder in the July 26, 2019, death of his wife, Tiffany Klemme, 39, according to court documents. He later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, domestic – impeding air/blood causing injury, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Klemme was sentenced in Scott County Court to serve up to 10 years on the manslaughter charge, up to five years for the domestic charge, and up to five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences will run consecutively for a total term not to exceed 20 years.

In 2019

Davenport police investigated the death of Tiffany Klemme, who was found dead on a Saturday morning at her home on the 6900 block of Oak Street. She lived there with her husband, Casey Klemme.

A neighbor told Local 4 she heard screaming coming from outside her house the Friday night before Tiffany Klemme was found.

“There was an altercation between them in the middle of the street and it was physical, and I know my other neighbor broke it up,” said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified. “Then the police were called and they came out here and arrested the guy.”

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will transport Casey Klemme to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale, Iowa.

He will be given credit for time served in Scott County Jail.

Klemme, who will submit a sample for DNA profiling, also was ordered to complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.

