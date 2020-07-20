Davenport man sentenced in federal court for gun charge

Isaiah Henderson, 27, of Davenport, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in federal court on July 20, 2020, after he was found guilty of a felon in possession of a firearm in February 2020.

Isaian Henderson, 27, of Davenport, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on July 20 after being found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm in February 2020.

Henderson was involved in an incident at the Kwik Shop at the intersection of Marquette and Locust Streets in Davenport on October 21, 2018. A witnesses told a responding Davenport Police Officer that Henderson had threatened her with a firearm. Officers questioned Henderson and found a firearm that he tried to hide inside the Kwik Shop.

Henderson has a history of assaults, drug distribution, eluding, and interfering with officers. He was also on parole with the State of Iowa for about one month at the time of the incident.

The case is part of Project Guardian and Project Safe Neighborhoods programs to reduce gun violence to make communities safer.