A Davenport man was sentenced to 14.5 years of imprisonment, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, for possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a distribution amount of fentanyl.

According to court documents, on Nov. 1, 2021, Linder Kai Divos, age 27, was in possession of a Taurus, nine-millimeter pistol, as well as 96 grams of methamphetamine and 564 fake Percocet pills, which contained fentanyl. Divos ran from the police, according to a Justice Department release Monday.

Linder Kai Divos (photo submitted)

Prior to his arrest, law enforcement purchased pills containing fentanyl from Divos. After he is released from prison, Divos will serve five years of supervised release.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the

announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

