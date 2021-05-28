Davenport man sentenced over two years for making false statements during firearm purchases

On Thursday, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Joshua Lee Scheper, 40, of Davenport, to 30 months in prison for making false statements during firearm purchases.

Scheper was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court records, law enforcement identified Scheper as someone who was purchasing firearms for individuals that were prohibited from having them. He indicated on purchase forms that he was the intended buyer, even though in most cases Scheper was buying firearms for someone else and sold them immediately after purchasing them.

Scheper confessed to selling the guns in order to make a quick profit.

Between 2014 and 2016, Scheper bought 26 guns, at least seven were involved in criminal activity, including four homicides in Chicago.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.