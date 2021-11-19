Davenport man sentenced Thursday on drug and firearm charges

A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday on drug and firearm charges from a 2020 arrest.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Deontae Montrice Lott, 39, Thursday, November 18, to 137 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Lott was ordered to serve four years of supervised release following his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, law enforcement obtained .62 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture from Lott at his Davenport residence in August 2020. On August 13, 2020, a search warrant was conducted at Lott’s residence, and law enforcement found 77.45 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixture, a digital scale, $2,020.00 in drug proceeds/funds and a loaded Taurus nine-millimeter handgun. Lott later admitted to selling heroin, possessing the firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crime and possessing the heroin/fentanyl mixture with the intent to distribute.

On June 28, 2021, Lott admitted to charges and pleaded guilty. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.