Davenport man sentenced to 12 years for possession of child pornography

A 28-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to 144 months – 12 years – in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

U. S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Preston Andrew Cole to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term. He also was ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $3,000 in restitution, according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.

According to court documents, the U. S. Probation Office searched Cole’s residence because Cole was on federal supervision.

The probation officer noticed a wi-fi router and multiple electronic devices with internet connectivity capabilities. Cole was interviewed and admitted to viewing child pornography on the devices and consuming alcohol – both violations of his supervised release.

A forensic examination of the devices revealed multiple images of child pornography. On April 28, 2021, Cole pleaded guilty to the charge.

Cole previously was convicted of receiving child pornography in May 2016 and was sentenced to 72 months in prison, with 10 years of supervised release to follow.

Because of the new charges, his supervised release was revoked, and he was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison. That term was ordered to be served consecutive to the 144 months’ imprisonment on the new charge.

Acting U. S. State’s Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

The Davenport Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice Project Safe Childhood initiative. The initiative started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness to reduce sexual exploitation of children.