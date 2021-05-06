Davenport man sentenced to 12 years for receiving child pornography

On Tuesday, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Chad Michael Oxley, 38, of Davenport, to 144 months in prison for receiving child pornography.

Oxley was also ordered to serve seven years of supervised release after his prison term, and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $9,000 to the victims of his crimes.

The investigation into Oxley started in January 2019 when Davenport Police received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a video containing child pornography had been uploaded to Google in December 2019.

With the information from the CyberTip leading to Oxley, police searched at his known residence in February 2019 and found several cell phones.

An examination of the phones found several images and videos containing child pornography, as well as chat sessions where Oxley portrayed himself as a female and exchanged child pornography with others.

During a plea hearing in November 2019, Oxley agreed his received over 600 images and/or videos of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative.