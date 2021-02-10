Davenport man sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges

Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that on Tuesday, United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Ira Lee Clark, 29, of Davenport, to 168 months in prison for distribution of cocaine base.

After serving his prison term, Clark was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Clark was involved in the distribution of significant quantities of cocaine and cocaine base. He admitted to having a premise on Locust Street in Davenport for manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance. Clark also admitted having a firearm in relation to his drug trafficking activities.

Clark has been previously convicted for involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, serious injury resulting and eluding, and aggravated battery. He was under criminal justice supervision at the time of the drug offense.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case.