Davenport man sentenced to 17 1/2 years for drug and firearm charges

A Davenport man, Lucas Michael McNulty-Snodgrass, was sentenced on Dec. 22, 2021 by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 210 months (17.5 years) in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and a Mixture and Substance Containing Fentanyl and Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition.’

McNulty-Snodgrass was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. The 29-year-old was identified by law enforcement as a distributor of methamphetamine and prescription pills in the Davenport area.

After buying methamphetamine and fentanyl directly from McNulty-Snodgrass on multiple occasions, law enforcement obtained a search warrant of his residence in Davenport on Dec. 2, 2020. Officers found over 200 grams of ice methamphetamine, over 110 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills, scales, and drug packaging material. Furthermore, a shotgun, two pistols, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition were discovered during the search, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

As a convicted felon out of Clinton County, Iowa, McNulty-Snodgrass was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and ammunition.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.