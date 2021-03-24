Davenport man sentenced to 25 years for drug, firearm offenses

On Friday, Eric Joseph Holloway, 29, of Davenport, was sentenced to 300 months in prison by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Holloway was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In September of 2020, Holloway pleaded guilty to three counts of a nine-count indictment, that stem from several incidents:

December 2017: Law enforcement found 33 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Holloway’s vehicle after a pursuit.

August 2018: Holloway was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Davenport, and as he ran from the scene, he threw marijuana, cocaine, and prescription pills in a nearby dumpster.

December 2018: A search warrant was executed at Holloway’s residence and law enforcement seized cocaine, marijuana, a .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun, a .223 caliber Palmetto Arms rifle, and ammunition.

July 2019: Law enforcement found Holloway in a vehicle with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, morphine and fentanyl, prescription pills, and a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun.

Holloway admitted possessing the firearms in this case in connection with and furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

As a convicted felon, Holloway was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and ammunition.

The investigation was handled by the Davenport Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by the United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.