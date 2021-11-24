Davenport man sentenced to 25 years in prison regarding fentanyl overdose death

On Nov. 17, 2021, Kerry Bernard Morgan Jr., 31, of Davenport, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 25 years in prison for Conspiracy to Manufacture, Distribute, and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Fentanyl Purported to be Heroin Resulting in Death and Serious Bodily Injury.

Kerry Bernard Morgan, Jr.

Morgan Jr. was ordered to serve five years of supervised release upon release from prison, immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, and pay $15,969.75 in restitution with his co-defendants.

According to evidence at trial, on Sept. 11, 2019, members of the Davenport Police Department were dispatched to Genesis West Hospital for a drug overdose. The victim was quickly pronounced dead after being dropped off at the hospital by one of Morgan Jr.’s co-defendants, according to a Justice Department release.

Members of the Bettendorf Police Department made contact with this individual, who later provided information in a post-Miranda interview that led detectives to a third co-defendant. Later in the day on Sept. 11, 2019, this third co-defendant purchased a heroin/fentanyl mixture from Morgan Jr.

Morgan Jr. was taken into custody after the sale and was found in possession of additional distribution quantities of a heroin/fentanyl mixture and ice methamphetamine. In a post-Miranda interview, Morgan Jr. admitted to distributing more than 50 grams of ice methamphetamine and selling distribution quantities of heroin and fentanyl purported to be heroin.

At trial, it was learned that Morgan Jr. had provided the fentanyl later ingested by the victim to co-defendant Amber Maxwell, who then provided it to co-defendant Jarad Postell, who then gave it to the victim.

The evidence showed that Morgan Jr. knew prior to Sept. 11, 2019, he was distributing fentanyl purported to be heroin. Morgan Jr. was found guilty by a federal jury.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bettendorf Police Department investigated the case.