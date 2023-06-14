A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Iowa.

According to court documents, and evidence presented at sentencing, 54-year-old Donnell Hargrove was stopped by law enforcement on the evening of Aug. 21, 2022, for a traffic violation. Officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from the car, the release says.

Donnell Hargrove (2022 photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Hargrove admitted that marijuana had been smoked in the vehicle earlier and showed officers the marijuana. During the traffic stop and a search of Hargrove’s person, a loaded 9mm pistol was found on Hargrove’s waistband. Hargrove was a felon prohibited from possessing firearms, the release says.

After completing his term of imprisonment, Hargrove will be required to serve three years

of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system, the release says.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Bettendorf Police Department. It is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

