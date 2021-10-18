Davenport man sentenced to 71 months in federal prison for possessing firearm as felon

FILE – In this July 6, 2020, file photo a sign for the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons is displayed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

A 30-year-old Davenport man was sentenced Monday to 71 months in federal prison on a gun charge.

Demaine Marquelle Glenn, 30, of the 300 block of South Elmwood Avenue, has been sentenced to 71 months (5.9 years) in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a Department of Justice release.

At Glenn’s sentencing hearing, the government stated that in September 2018, Rock Island police responded to a shots fired call in the area of 21st Street and 3rd Avenue after someone in Glenn’s car fired several shots at another occupied vehicle. The responding officers spotted Glenn’s car, which matched witness descriptions, and attempted to stop it.

Glenn, who was later determined to be the driver, fled and led police on a high-speed chase from Rock Island into Davenport and Bettendorf, before continuing back into Moline, where the vehicle crashed and Glenn was arrested. A firearm possessed by Glenn was recovered from the scene, and several fired shell casings of the same caliber were recovered both from Glenn’s car and from the scene of the shooting. At the time of the offense, Glenn was also on parole for a prior Iowa burglary offense.

In imposing sentence, U.S. District Court Judge James E. Shadid commented that Glenn’s prior Iowa burglary was a violent home invasion-type burglary and that his high-speed flight from police put innocent members of the public at risk.

Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney John K. Mehochko represented the government in the prosecution. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Rock Island, Moline, Davenport, and Bettendorf Police Departments investigated the case.