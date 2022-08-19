A 35-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release says.

Davantres Deshawn Moore, after his prison term, has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Moore was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm while in violation of a no-contact order. Moore has a history of violence including multiple convictions for assault and domestic abuse assault, as well as numerous no-contact order violations. He was most recently convicted for stalking in violation of a protective order and attempted burglary second degree, the release says.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This matter was investigated by Davenport Police.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer.

In May 2021, the department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic

enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.