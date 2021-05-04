Davenport man sentenced to eight years on gun charges

On Monday, United States District Court Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Teron Deachon Conley, 26, of Davenport, to 96 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Conley was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following serving his time in prison and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to the announcement from the Department of Justice, Conley’s charges stem from an incident in September 2019 in which Davenport Police investigated multiple complaints of gunfire in the 6300 block of Appomattox Road.

Related Content Gunfire leads to early morning chase and three behind bars

Police found eleven shell casings in the road and three casings in a yard at the scene. Witnesses also described Conley as one of the two shooters and that they both left in a vehicle with a third man.

When officers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped away. The vehicle was later ditched by the suspects and they ran from the scene, leaving a gun on the ground near the vehicle. All three suspects were eventually caught and arrested.

The gun matched the shell casings found in the street from the shooting.

In November of 2020, Conley admitted having the firearm and as a convicted felon he was not allowed to possess a firearm.

The incident was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.